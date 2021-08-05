REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of Two Shopping Centers in Kenosha for $43.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Fresh Thyme is one of the anchor tenants. The properties, Southport Plaza and Indian Trail Plaza, were 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.

KENOSHA, WIS. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Southport Plaza and Indian Trail Plaza in Kenosha for $43.5 million. A Florida-based private buyer purchased the two adjacent shopping centers, which total 407,367 square feet. Anchored by Kohl’s, Fresh Thyme and Hobby Lobby, the centers were 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. Southport Plaza was built in 1996 and Indian Trail Plaza was constructed in 2006. Both properties are located at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 75th Street. Craig Fuller, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Jared Shapiro of IPA represented the seller, a Chicago-based private equity firm. The team also represented the buyer, which secured permanent financing from a bank at a 76 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews