8631-Hayden-Pl-Culver-City-CA
Located at 8631 Hayden Place in Culver City, Calif., the property features 76,755 square feet of industrial space.
IPA Capital Markets Arranges $26.5M in Financing for Culver City Industrial Property in California

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $26.5 million in financing for an industrial building at 8631 Hayden Place in Culver City. The property offers 76,755 square feet of Class A industrial space. New York City-based IPA Capital Markets team of Max Hulsh, Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian and Andrew Cohen secured the financing with First Citizens Bank on behalf of a Los Angeles-based real estate investment, operating and development company with more than $10 billion in assets under management.

