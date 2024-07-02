Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Brooks North Apartments will be a 340-unit community located at 4005 N. Church St. in Greensboro, N.C.
IPA Capital Markets Arranges $30.5M Construction Financing for Apartment Development in Greensboro, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $30.5 million in construction financing for Brooks North Apartments, a 340-unit multifamily development located at 4005 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Frank Montalto of IPA Capital Markets’ Chicago office arranged the financing with a regional lender on behalf of the borrower, a local development company.

The ground-up development will feature three- and four-story garden-style buildings with an amenity package that includes a fitness center, pool, cabana clubhouse and a bark park. Brooks North will be delivered in phases, with Phase I (244 units) set to open next summer.

