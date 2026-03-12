IPA Capital Markets Arranges $44M in Financing for Two Apartment Properties in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $44 million in financing for two multifamily communities in Los Angeles. Moderno Axis, located at 7650 Van Nuys Blvd. in the city’s Van Nuys neighborhood, received $28.3 million in financing. Moderno La Granada Hills, at 17454 Chatsworth St. in the Granada Hills neighborhood, received $15.7 million in financing.

Anita Paryani-Rice of IPA Capital Markets secured the financing with a national bank on behalf of the private client. The five-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loans were structured with full-term interest-only payments, step-down prepay and no lender origination fees.

Situated next to Van Nuys MetroLink and Amtrak Station, Moderno Axis offers 126 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include in-unit laundry, a fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, bike storage, fire pits, a barbecue area, dog park and an onsite pet grooming spa.

Located near California State University Northridge, Moderno La Granada Hills features 54 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and central air and heating. Onsite community amenities include a fitness center, pool with hot tub and sundeck, a dog park and onsite pet grooming, recreation room with media and gaming, a media theater, fire pit and barbecue area, private parking and bike storage. Additionally, the property offers ground-level retail space.