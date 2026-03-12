Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Moderno-Apts-Portfolio-LA-CA
The Moderno multifamily portfolio includes the 126-unit Moderno Axis in Van Nuys and the 54-unit Moderno La Granada Hills in Granada Hills.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $44M in Financing for Two Apartment Properties in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $44 million in financing for two multifamily communities in Los Angeles. Moderno Axis, located at 7650 Van Nuys Blvd. in the city’s Van Nuys neighborhood, received $28.3 million in financing. Moderno La Granada Hills, at 17454 Chatsworth St. in the Granada Hills neighborhood, received $15.7 million in financing.

Anita Paryani-Rice of IPA Capital Markets secured the financing with a national bank on behalf of the private client. The five-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loans were structured with full-term interest-only payments, step-down prepay and no lender origination fees.

Situated next to Van Nuys MetroLink and Amtrak Station, Moderno Axis offers 126 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include in-unit laundry, a fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, bike storage, fire pits, a barbecue area, dog park and an onsite pet grooming spa.

Located near California State University Northridge, Moderno La Granada Hills features 54 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and central air and heating. Onsite community amenities include a fitness center, pool with hot tub and sundeck, a dog park and onsite pet grooming, recreation room with media and gaming, a media theater, fire pit and barbecue area, private parking and bike storage. Additionally, the property offers ground-level retail space.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

CRG, Cole West Break Ground on 693-Bed Student...

Waterfall Provides $127M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Inland Buys 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Monument,...

Tacoma Public Schools Acquires Two-Building Industrial Property in...

Gantry Secures $25.5M Refinancing for Logistics Facility in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...

Joint Venture to Develop $67M Multifamily Project in...

LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA...