CHICAGO — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $56 million senior construction loan and $12.5 million in equity for the development of the first phase of Yorktown Reserve in Chicago. The apartment project, which involves the transformation of Yorktown Mall, will include 271 units. Frank Montalto of IPA Capital Markets secured the debt with a local bank and arranged the equity with an institutional investor. Chicago-based Synergy Development was the borrower.