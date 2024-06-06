Thursday, June 6, 2024
La Vista City Centre includes the Vivere Apartments, a 392-unit luxury apartment complex.
IPA Capital Markets Arranges $72.2M Loan for Refinancing of Mixed-Use Development in Metro Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

LA VISTA, NEB. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $72.2 million loan for the refinancing of La Vista City Centre, a mixed-use development in the Omaha suburb of La Vista. The property features the Vivere Apartments, a 392-unit luxury apartment complex, along with 32,878 square feet of retail space and 64,883 square feet of office space. Located adjacent to the Vivere Apartments is The Astro, an indoor and outdoor music venue, and a 34-acre park. Frank Montalto of IPA arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, City+Ventures, a Nebraska-based investment and development company that partnered with the City of La Vista beginning in 2015 for the development. The seven-year loan features a loan-to-value ratio of 70 percent.

