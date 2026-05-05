Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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IPA Capital Markets Secures $116.5M Construction Loan for Pacific Northwest Industrial Property

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $116.5 million in financing for the development of a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial property in the Pacific Northwest. Gary Mozer and Lee Norman of IPA secured the financing on behalf of a national real estate development investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate.

“The credit nature of the tenant allowed us to secure 95 percent loan-to-cost financing at a five-year, fixed rate of 5.28 percent,” said Mozer. “The loan includes yield maintenance prepayment terms, with the final six months open with no prepayment penalty.”

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