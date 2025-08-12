IPA Capital Markets Secures $76M in Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Monrovia, California

MONROVIA, CALIF. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $76 million in construction financing for The Monroe, a Class A multifamily and retail development in Monrovia. The project is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in September.

Located at 127 W. Pomona Ave., The Monroe will feature 232 apartments and 7,050 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units, with 25 of the units designated affordable for low- and moderate-income households. Additionally, the property will have 302 residential parking spaces and 85 public parking spaces. Community amenities will include a gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, rooftop patio and conference/meeting rooms.

Stefen Chraghchian of IPA Capital Markets secured the financing with Affinius Capital on behalf of Adept Urban Development.