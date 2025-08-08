Friday, August 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1200 Corporate Place
1200 Corporate Place in Boca Raton, Fla., was recently renovated with improvements such as a modernized lobby with water feature upgrades, full parking lot resurfacing and new landscaping.
FloridaOfficeSoutheast

IPA Facilitates $31.4M Sale of Office Property in Boca Raton, Florida

by Abby Cox

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has facilitated the $31.4 million sale of 1200 Corporate Place, a 137,021-square-foot, Class A office property in Boca Raton. Situated at the intersection of Glades Road and Federal Highway/U.S. Route 1, the property was originally built in 1984 and renovated in 2024 with improvements such as a modernized lobby with water feature upgrades, full parking lot resurfacing and new landscaping. The building, which sits on more than five acres, also includes a four-story central atrium lobby, two-story parking garage and a full-service café for tenants and visitors. The building was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Douglas Mandel of IPA, along with Zach Levine and Cody Hershey of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Keystone

You may also like

Joint Venture Acquires Disston Plaza Shopping Center in...

Forman Capital Provides $20M Construction Loan for Redevelopment,...

Lingerfelt, Davis Sign M.C. Dean to 152,491 SF...

APG Buys 80,000 SF Infill Distribution Building in...

Clear Street Signs 88,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 118,032 SF Industrial Redevelopment...

John Propp Commercial Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Office,...

Core Spaces to Break Ground on 2,350-Bed Mixed-Use...

CBRE Brokers $165M Sale of Winter Garden Village...