IPA Facilitates $31.4M Sale of Office Property in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has facilitated the $31.4 million sale of 1200 Corporate Place, a 137,021-square-foot, Class A office property in Boca Raton. Situated at the intersection of Glades Road and Federal Highway/U.S. Route 1, the property was originally built in 1984 and renovated in 2024 with improvements such as a modernized lobby with water feature upgrades, full parking lot resurfacing and new landscaping. The building, which sits on more than five acres, also includes a four-story central atrium lobby, two-story parking garage and a full-service café for tenants and visitors. The building was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Douglas Mandel of IPA, along with Zach Levine and Cody Hershey of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Keystone