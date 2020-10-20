IPA Negotiates $117.5M Sale of Onnix Multifamily Property in Tempe, Arizona
TEMPE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of sale of Onnix, an apartment community located in Tempe. Bridge Investment Group sold the asset to Western Wealth Capital for $117.5 million, or $178,300 per unit.
Constructed in 1984 on 30 acres, Onnix features 659 apartments at the intersection of Broadway Road and McClintock Drive. The property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts and one four-bedroom/four-bath unit. Community amenities include four swimming pools with cabanas, hammocks and barbecue grills, as well as a clubhouse with sauna and yoga studio.
Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.
