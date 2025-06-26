IPA Negotiates $121M Sale of Connecticut Multifamily Portfolio

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $121 million sale of a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 693 units in Connecticut. The portfolio comprises New Cambridge, a 208-unit complex in Bristol that was built in 1969; Silvertree, a 180-unit property in Wallingford that was constructed in 1976; Peppertree, a 205-unit asset in Groton that was completed in 1975; and Huntington Ridge, 100-unit complex in Norwich that was built in 2004. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, Sun Equity Partners, in the transaction and procured the buyer, FPA Multifamily LLC.