IPA Negotiates $122.5M Sale of Maxwell on 66th Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Maxwell on 66th in Phoenix features 349 apartments, a swimming pool, yoga lawn and putting green.

PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Maxwell on 66th, a multifamily property located at 6611 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix’s North Scottsdale corridor. The property traded hands for $122.5 million, or $351,003 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 2020 on 15 acres, Maxwell on 66th features 349 apartments, averaging 940 square feet per unit, spread across 11 buildings. Units offer at least nine-foot ceilings, ultra-modern gourmet kitchens and hand-scraped oak hardwood floors. Select units feature integrated decks and bookshelves, built-in wine racks, oversize soaking tubs and mountain views.

Community amenities include a central courtyard, swimming pool, tanning pool, yoga lawn, putting green and electric car charging stations.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.