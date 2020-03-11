IPA Negotiates $123M Sale of Student Housing Asset at Arizona State in Tempe

West Sixth in Tempe, Ariz., features 375 units, totaling 625 student housing beds.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of West Sixth, a core-plus, condo-quality student housing community located steps from Arizona State University in Tempe. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $123 million.

Peter Katz, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2011, the two-tower West Sixth features 375 units, totaling 625 beds, with floor-to-ceiling windows and resort-style amenities. The property has reached at or near full occupancy every year since its 2011 opening. Currently, the asset is 98 percent occupied and 88 percent pre-leased for the upcoming school year.