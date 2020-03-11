REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $123M Sale of Student Housing Asset at Arizona State in Tempe

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

West-Sixth-Tempe-AZ-web

West Sixth in Tempe, Ariz., features 375 units, totaling 625 student housing beds.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of West Sixth, a core-plus, condo-quality student housing community located steps from Arizona State University in Tempe. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $123 million.

Peter Katz, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2011, the two-tower West Sixth features 375 units, totaling 625 beds, with floor-to-ceiling windows and resort-style amenities. The property has reached at or near full occupancy every year since its 2011 opening. Currently, the asset is 98 percent occupied and 88 percent pre-leased for the upcoming school year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business