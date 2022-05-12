REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $14M Sale of Shopping Center in Ansonia, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

ANSONIA, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $14 million sale of Ansonia Landing, a 91,460-square-foot shopping center located in Connecticut’s New Haven County. The property, which was built in 1979 and was 91.5 percent leased at the time of sale, consists of a 60,000-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store and a 31,460-square-foot strip center. Jim Koury of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.

