IPA Negotiates $14M Sale of Shopping Center in Ansonia, Connecticut
ANSONIA, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $14 million sale of Ansonia Landing, a 91,460-square-foot shopping center located in Connecticut’s New Haven County. The property, which was built in 1979 and was 91.5 percent leased at the time of sale, consists of a 60,000-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store and a 31,460-square-foot strip center. Jim Koury of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.