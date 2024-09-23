IPA Negotiates $14M Sale of Upstate New York Shopping Center

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $14 million sale of Price Chopper Plaza, a 127,000-square-foot shopping center located in the upstate New York community of Binghamton. Regional grocer Price Chopper has been the anchor tenant at the center, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale, since 1987. Other tenants include Planet Fitness, Big Lots and Dollar Tree. Jim Koury of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.