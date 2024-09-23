Monday, September 23, 2024
Price-Chopper-Plaza-Binghamton
Price Chopper Plaza in Binghamton totals 127,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastRetail

IPA Negotiates $14M Sale of Upstate New York Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $14 million sale of Price Chopper Plaza, a 127,000-square-foot shopping center located in the upstate New York community of Binghamton. Regional grocer Price Chopper has been the anchor tenant at the center, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale, since 1987. Other tenants include Planet Fitness, Big Lots and Dollar Tree. Jim Koury of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

