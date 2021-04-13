IPA Negotiates $15.8M Sale of Retail Space in Boston’s Jamaica Plains Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

The 25,349 square feet of retail space at Vita in Boston is fully leased to five tenants.

BOSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $15.8 million sale of a 25,349-square-foot retail space within Vita, a luxury condo building in Boston’s Jamaica Plains neighborhood. The sales price equates to $626.72 per square foot. James Koury of IPA represented the seller, J.P. Property One LLC, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer. The retail space is fully leased to Beth Israel Hospital, Pure Dental, Third Cliff Bakery, The Cooperative Bank and Planet Fitness.