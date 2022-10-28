REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $150M Sale of Multifamily Community in Scottsdale, Arizona

SeventyOne15 McDowell features 274 apartments, a rooftop deck and fire pits, two-story fitness center and direct-access parking garage.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of SeventyOne15 McDowell, an apartment property in Scottsdale. The asset traded for $150 million, or $547,445 per unit. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Completed in 2022, SeventyOne15 McDowell features 274 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, private cabanas, a rooftop lounge with fire pits, two-story fitness center, direct-access parking garage, rooftop deck, electric charging stations and 24-hour parcel package concierge. Alliance Residential developed the property.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

