IPA Negotiates $18M Sale of Shopping Center in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $18 million sale of The Point at Pennsauken, a 109,217-square-foot shopping center in Southern New Jersey. Anchored by convenience store Wawa, the property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the seller, WRDC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Florida-based Select Properties Inc.

