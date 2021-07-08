REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $21.6M Sale of Cottage Plaza Retail Center in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Retail, Rhode Island

Cottage Plaza in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, totals 84,455 square feet. The property was built between 2004 and 2005.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $21.6 million sale of Cottage Plaza, an 84,455-square-foot retail center in Pawtucket. Regional grocer Stop & Shop anchors the property, which was built on 14.6 acres between 2004 and 2005. Jim Koury, Dean Zang and David Crotts of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, AAG Management Inc., in the transaction.

