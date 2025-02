ALBANY, N.Y. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $23.8 million sale of a 65,000-square-foot grocery store in Albany. Market 32, which is part of the Price Chopper Supermarkets family of brands, occupies and recently extended its lease at the building, which was previously home to ShopRite. Jim Koury and Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.