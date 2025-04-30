Wednesday, April 30, 2025
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Negotiates $25.5M Sale of 208-Unit Monte Vista Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Monte Vista, an apartment community in Glendale. A workforce and affordable housing fund acquired the asset from a private seller for $25.5 million, or $122,596 per unit. Built in 1985, Monte Vista features 208 apartments, a swimming pool, laundry facility and covered parking. Apartments offer washer/dryer connections, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The average unit size is 787 square feet. Cliff David and Steve Gebing of IPA, along with Darrell Moffitt of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

