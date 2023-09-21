Thursday, September 21, 2023
Trellis-Apts-Federal-Way-WA
Located in Federal Way, Wash., Trellis features 111 two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

IPA Negotiates $32.4M Sale of Trellis Apartment Community in Federal Way, Washington

by Amy Works

FEDERAL WAY, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale Trellis, a multifamily property in Federal Way, just north of Tacoma.

An investment fund sponsored by Prime Residential acquired the asset from CEP Multifamily for $32.4 million, or $291,892 per unit.

Built in 1985 on 8.6 acres, Trellis features 33 one- and two-story duplexes and fourplexes. The community offers 111 two- and three-bedroom apartments with large windows, wood-burning fireplaces, washers/dryers and private decks or patios.

Ryan Harmon, Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad and Nicholas Ruggiero of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets arranged $21.1 million of interest-only acquisition financing for the buyer.

