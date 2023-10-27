IPA Negotiates $35.5M Sale of Terramonte at Foothill Multifamily Property in Pomona, California

POMONA, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Terramonte at Foothill, a multifamily community in Pomona, approximately 30 miles east of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $35.5 million, or $257,246 per unit.

Constructed in 1963 on nine acres, Terramonte at Foothill features 138 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 35 residential buildings. Community amenities include two resort-style swimming pools, a picnic area and laundry facilities.

Alexander Garcia Jr., Christopher Zorbas, Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Greg Harris of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.