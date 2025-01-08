IPA Negotiates $35.6M Sale of Home Ranch Commons Medical, Retail Center in Yorba Linda, California

YORBA LINDA, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Home Ranch Commons, a mixed-use medical and retail property in Yorba Linda. Greenbridge Partners sold the asset to Optimus Properties LLC for $35.6 million. Tom Lagos, Mark DeGiorgio, Jose Carrazana and Patrick Toomey of IPA represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 2018, the 60,737-square-foot Home Ranch Commons is co-anchored by UCI Health and Kiddie Academy. Additional tenants at the property include Blue Agave, YL Family Chiropractic, Bodhi Leaf Trading Co., Coder School and Torkian Aesthetic Center.