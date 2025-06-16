IPA Negotiates $37.5M Sale of Apartment Property in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale and financing of The Place at Arroyo Verde, a multifamily property in Tucson’s Casas Adobes neighborhood. MC Cos. sold the asset to Olympus Property for $37.5 million, or $240,385 per unit.

Completed in 2024, The Place at Arroyo Verde features 156 apartments in a combination of one-story casitas and two-story, walk-up floor plans. The open-concept apartment interiors offer stainless steel appliance packages, sizable interior storage space, single French doors and walk-in showers with custom tile surrounds. Community amenities include a leasing office, clubhouse, swimming pool, an oversized sundeck, a fitness center, grilling stations and covered parking.

Steve Gebing, Hamid Panahi, Clint Wadlund and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.