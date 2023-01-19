IPA Negotiates $38.2M Sale of South Hills Apartments in West Covina, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

South Hills Apartments in West Covina, Calif., features 85 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills.

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of South Hills Apartments, a multifamily community in West Covina. NexGen Properties Group sold the asset to HFH Ltd. for $38.2 million, or $450,000 per unit.

South Hills Apartments features 85 residential units with vaulted ceilings, washers/dryers and a patio or balcony. Built in 1966 and remodeled in 2019, the community features a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Greg Harris of IPA, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Tyler Leeson, Mathew Kupp and Nick Kazemi, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.