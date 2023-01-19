REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $38.2M Sale of South Hills Apartments in West Covina, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

South-Hills-Apts-West-Covina-CA

South Hills Apartments in West Covina, Calif., features 85 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills.

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of South Hills Apartments, a multifamily community in West Covina. NexGen Properties Group sold the asset to HFH Ltd. for $38.2 million, or $450,000 per unit.

South Hills Apartments features 85 residential units with vaulted ceilings, washers/dryers and a patio or balcony. Built in 1966 and remodeled in 2019, the community features a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Greg Harris of IPA, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Tyler Leeson, Mathew Kupp and Nick Kazemi, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  