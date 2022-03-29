REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $41.5M Sale of Regency Square Multifamily Community in Yuma, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Regency-Square-Yuma-AZ

Regency Square in Yuma, Ariz., offers 304 apartments, two swimming pools, a leasing office and clubhouse, basketball court, children’s playground and covered parking.

YUMA, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) has arranged the sale of Regency Square, an apartment property in Yuma. Sundance Bay acquired the asset from a private partnership for $41.5 million, or $136,513 per unit.

Built in 1986, Regency Square features 304 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across 17 two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include assigned covered parking, two swimming pools, a leasing office and clubhouse, basketball court, children’s playground, pet park and two laundry facilities.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of IPA, a division of Marcush & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

