IPA Negotiates $49.5M Sale of Deer Creek Village Multifamily Asset in North Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in North Phoenix, Deer Creek Village features 308 apartments, three swimming pools, two spas and a playground.

PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Deer Creek Village, an apartment property located in North Phoenix. Triumph Properties Group acquired the community from a private family/operating partner for $49.5 million, or $160,714 per unit.

Built in the 1985 on more than 11 acres, the value-add property features 308 units with an average size of 818 square feet. Community amenities include a playground, three swimming pools and two spas.

Cliff Davis and Steve Gebing of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.