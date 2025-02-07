Friday, February 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at Stonehenge include a saltwater swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and an entertainment lounge.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

IPA Negotiates $52M Sale of Stonehenge Apartments in Suburban Nashville

by John Nelson

LEBANON, TENN. —Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $52 million sale of Stonehenge, a 228-unit multifamily property in Lebanon, roughly 20 miles east of downtown Nashville. Completed in 2023, the property is situated on 13 acres and offers units ranging in size from one- to three-bedrooms. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and an entertainment lounge.

David Stollenwerk, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and secured the buyer in the transaction. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee for the deal.

You may also like

Gibbins Kaplan Development, Capstone Partners Complete 97-Unit Arts...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 29,806 SF Scottsdale Executive...

DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of 5,000 SF Mama...

North City Enterprise Acquires Industrial Building in San...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 17,112 SF Retail Strip...

Thorofare Capital Provides $42.9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Westmount Realty Capital Acquires Nine-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.3M Sale of Crest...

NAI Hanson Brokers $33.5M Sale of Industrial Outdoor...