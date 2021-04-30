REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $54.5M Sale of Cabana on 12th Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Cabana-12th-Phoenix-AZ

Located in Phoenix, Cabana on 12th features 252 apartments and a swimming pool.

PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Cabana on 12th, an apartment community located in Phoenix. Greenlight Communities sold the asset to JB Partners for $54.5 million, or $216,270 per unit.

Constructed in 2020, Cabana on 12th features 252 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings and a swimming pool.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

