REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $54.5M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BEDFORD, MASS. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $54.5 million sale of Bedford Marketplace, a 153,000-square-foot shopping center in the northwestern Boston suburb of Bedford. The sales price equates to $355 per square foot. Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which also houses tenants such as Marshalls, Cambridge Savings Bank, Bank of America, Brookline Bank, U.S. Post Office, AFC Urgent Care and Lincoln Liquors. Jim Koury of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, RFPS 181 Owner LLC, and procured the buyer, Ramco Property Acquisitions LLC. Bedford Marketplace was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.

 

