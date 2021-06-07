IPA Negotiates $54.5M Sale of Sundown Village Multifamily Community in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Sundown Village in Tucson, Ariz., features 330 apartments, three swimming pools and barbecue and picnic areas.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Sundown Village, a multifamily property located in Tucson. HSL Properties sold the asset to APRA Capital for $54.4 million, or $165,000 per unit.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 1994, Sundown Village features 330 apartments, three swimming pools, a hot tub, barbecue and picnic areas, a clubhouse and 24-hour emergency maintenance service.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.