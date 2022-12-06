REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $63M Sale of Coastal New Jersey Retail Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $63 million sale of Consumer Centre, a 293,087-square-foot shopping center located in West Long Branch. Paramount Realty Services acquired the center, which was built in 1993, from Site Centers Inc. Brad Nathanson of IPA brokered the deal. At the time of sale, Consumer Centre was 96 percent leased to tenants including The Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Buy Buy Baby, Ulta Beauty, DSW, PetSmart and Five Below.

