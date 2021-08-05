REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates $63M Sale of Preserve at Great Pond Apartments in Windsor, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Preserve-at-Great-Pond-Windsor-Connecticut

The Preserve at Great Pond in Windsor, Connecticut, totals 230 units. The property was built in 2020.

WINDSOR, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $63 million sale of The Preserve at Great Pond, a 230-unit apartment community in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford. The property was built on 12 acres in 2020 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, dog park and a fitness center. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as Eastpointe Great Pond Owner LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Preserve Ventures LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews