IPA Negotiates $63M Sale of Preserve at Great Pond Apartments in Windsor, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

The Preserve at Great Pond in Windsor, Connecticut, totals 230 units. The property was built in 2020.

WINDSOR, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the $63 million sale of The Preserve at Great Pond, a 230-unit apartment community in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford. The property was built on 12 acres in 2020 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, dog park and a fitness center. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as Eastpointe Great Pond Owner LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Preserve Ventures LLC.