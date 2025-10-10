Friday, October 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Scottsdale-on-Main-Scottsdale-AZ
Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Scottsdale on Main offers 119 apartments, a swimming pool and a rooftop deck with a covered outdoor kitchen and lounge.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Negotiates $66.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale and financing of Scottsdale on Main, a midrise apartment asset in Scottsdale. Baron Properties sold the asset to Goodman Real Estate for $66.1 million, or $555,462 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Completed in 2024, Scottsdale on Main offers 119 apartments, air-conditioned interior corridors, two elevators and a designer-appointed leasing office with floor-to-ceiling windows. Community amenities include a resort-inspired swimming pool and a rooftop deck with a covered outdoor kitchen and lounge. Apartments offer 10-foot to 12-foot ceilings, wine refrigerators, oversized pantries and walk-in showers.

You may also like

Transwestern Investment Group Sells 105-Unit Apartment Building in...

TCC Breaks Ground on 303,969 SF VanRose Technology...

Keyes Co. Brokers $26.8M Sale of Industrial Complex...

PSRS Arranges $5M Refinancing for Industrial Property in...

Monument Square, JDI Realty Acquire 532-Bed Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of Medical...

Kislak Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center...

McCombs Enterprises to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower...