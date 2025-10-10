IPA Negotiates $66.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale and financing of Scottsdale on Main, a midrise apartment asset in Scottsdale. Baron Properties sold the asset to Goodman Real Estate for $66.1 million, or $555,462 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Completed in 2024, Scottsdale on Main offers 119 apartments, air-conditioned interior corridors, two elevators and a designer-appointed leasing office with floor-to-ceiling windows. Community amenities include a resort-inspired swimming pool and a rooftop deck with a covered outdoor kitchen and lounge. Apartments offer 10-foot to 12-foot ceilings, wine refrigerators, oversized pantries and walk-in showers.