IPA Negotiates $80.7M Sale of Benson Apartments in Upland, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The Benson in Upland, Calif., features 236 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness center and spa.

UPLAND, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Benson, a multifamily community located at 850 N. Benson Ave. in Upland. An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group sold the property to New Standard Equities for $80.7 million, or $342,161 per unit.

Located 1.4 miles from the Los Angeles County border, The Benson features 236 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom units spread across 32 residential buildings. Amenities include two resort-style swimming pools with furnished sundecks, a spa, fitness center, dog park, playground and more than 350 on-site parking spots. The asset was built in 1973 on a 516,578-square-foot lot.

Joseph Grabiec, Alexander Garcia Jr., Kevin Green, Greg Harris and Chris Zorbas of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

