IPA Negotiates $91M Acquisition of Riata Multifamily Complex in Chandler, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located in Chandler, Ariz., Riata offers 300 units and a swimming pool.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Riata, a newly constructed apartment property located in Chandler. A private family trust acquired the asset for $91 million, or $303,333 per unit, as part of a 1031 exchange. San Antonio, Texas-based Embrey Partners developed and sold the property.

Marty Cohan of Marcus & Millichap, in collaboration with Cliff David and Steve Gebing of IPA, represented the buyer, while CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Ryan Sarbinoff of Marcus & Millichap is the firm’s broker of record in Arizona.

Completed in 2020 on nine acres, Riata features 300 units. The property is within walking distance of the Chandler Fashion Center and close to the Loop 101 and Loop 202 freeways. The complex features 13 four-story, elevator-serviced buildings; air-conditioned corridors; a club-style gym; and pool and spa area. Units offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and full-size, in-unit washers/dryers. Select units feature kitchen islands with pendent lighting and under-counter wine refrigerators.

