IPA Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Alta Chandler at The Park Multifamily Property in Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Alta Chandler at The Park, a mid-rise apartment community in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. Wood Partners sold the asset to Olympus Property for $94.5 million, or $324,742 per unit.

IPA Capital Markets also arranged $52 million in acquisition financing for the buyer. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Jesse Zarouk of IPA Capital Markets arranged the loan, which features eight years of interest-only payments.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the acquisition.

Atla Chandler features 291 apartments with open-concept floor plans; nine-foot ceilings; laundry closets with full-size or stackable washers/dryers; extended primary bedrooms with dedicated work-from-home space; and separate den or loft quarters. Select units have direct-access garages.

Community amenities include an open-concept leasing office and clubhouse, convenience market, sky lounge, fitness center and private multi-purpose fitness room.