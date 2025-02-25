Tuesday, February 25, 2025
All units at Avalon Wilton on River Road in southern coastal Connecticut have direct private entries. The majority (90) of residences also have attached garages.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 102-Unit Apartment Complex in Wilton, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WILTON, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a 102-unit apartment complex in Wilton, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Avalon Wilton on River Road is an eight-building complex that was built in 1996 and renovated in 2012. The property offers 64 townhome-style residences and 38 garden-style units in two- and three-bedroom floor plans that have an average size of 1,552 square feet. Amenities include a pool and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller, Virginia-based REIT AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction and procured the buyer, AEW Capital Management.

