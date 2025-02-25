IPA Negotiates Sale of 102-Unit Apartment Complex in Wilton, Connecticut

WILTON, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a 102-unit apartment complex in Wilton, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Avalon Wilton on River Road is an eight-building complex that was built in 1996 and renovated in 2012. The property offers 64 townhome-style residences and 38 garden-style units in two- and three-bedroom floor plans that have an average size of 1,552 square feet. Amenities include a pool and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller, Virginia-based REIT AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction and procured the buyer, AEW Capital Management.