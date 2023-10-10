Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Apex One91 in Manchester totals 110 units. The property was built in 1991.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 110-Unit Apartment Complex in Manchester, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Apex One91, a 110-unit apartment complex in Manchester, located just east of Hartford. Built in 1991, the seven-building complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and laundry facilities. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller, Paredim Communities, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Cue Residential.

