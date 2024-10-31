Thursday, October 31, 2024
Alto-Highland-Park-Dallas
Alto Highland Park in Dallas totals 112 units. The property was built between 2001 and 2007.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 112-Unit Alto Highland Park Apartments in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Alto Highland Park, a 112-unit apartment complex in Dallas. Built in phases between 2001 and 2007, the property offers 57 brownstones with direct-access garages and 55 residences that connect to a subterranean garage. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 1,888 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and an outdoor lounge and grilling area. Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, and Cameron Purse of IPA represented the seller, Origin Investments, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Silverado Interests.

