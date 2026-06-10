IPA Negotiates Sale of 114-Unit Highrailer Apartments in New Britain, Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Highrailer, a 114-unit apartment complex in New Britain, located southwest of Hartford. Completed earlier this year, The Highrailer offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a second-story terrace, fitness center and a pet spa. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Jasko Development, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.