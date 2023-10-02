Monday, October 2, 2023
Icon at Yorktown in Houston totals 115 units. The property was built in 2021.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 115-Unit Apartment Complex in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Icon at Yorktown, a 115-unit apartment complex in northwest Houston. Built on three acres in 2021, Icon at Yorktown offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, package lockers, resident lounge and a coffee bar. Travis Austin, Greg Austin, Jackson Hart, Drew Kile and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

