IPA Negotiates Sale of 115-Unit Apartment Complex in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Icon at Yorktown, a 115-unit apartment complex in northwest Houston. Built on three acres in 2021, Icon at Yorktown offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, package lockers, resident lounge and a coffee bar. Travis Austin, Greg Austin, Jackson Hart, Drew Kile and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.