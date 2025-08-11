IPA Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment Complex in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Courtyard, a 123-unit apartment complex located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland that was built in 1983. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. William Hubbard, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Drew Kile, and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, California-based Wedgewood, in the transaction. The buyer was National Asset Services.