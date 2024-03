BLOOMFIELD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Manor House, a 125-unit apartment complex in Bloomfield, located just outside of Hartford. The two-story building, which was originally constructed on 15 acres in 1963, offers one- and two-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Victor Noletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.