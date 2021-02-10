REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 135-Unit West Gate Townhomes in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of West Gate Townhomes, a 135-unit multifamily property in New Haven. Built on 10 acres in 1947, the community is located about four miles from Yale University and features one- and two-bedroom units. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, Eagle Rock Advisors LLC, and procured the buyer, West Gate Ventures LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  