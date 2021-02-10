IPA Negotiates Sale of 135-Unit West Gate Townhomes in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of West Gate Townhomes, a 135-unit multifamily property in New Haven. Built on 10 acres in 1947, the community is located about four miles from Yale University and features one- and two-bedroom units. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, Eagle Rock Advisors LLC, and procured the buyer, West Gate Ventures LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.