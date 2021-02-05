IPA Negotiates Sale of 138-Unit ViA Apartment Building in South Salt Lake, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Located in South Salt Lake, Utah, ViA features 138 apartments, a heated swimming pool, hot tub and car-charging station.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of ViA, a multifamily property located in South Salt Lake, approximately 10 minutes south of Salt Lake City.

Graycliff Capital acquired the property from an affiliate of Mountain Capital Partners, an affiliate of Dekel Capital and Castlewood Development for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2016, the five-story property features 138 apartments with an average unit size of 700 square feet. Community amenities include community-wide WiFi, door-to-door trash pickup, heated swimming pool, hot tub and car-charging station.

The property is located adjacent to the Meadowbrook station of the Utah Transit Authority’s TRAX light rail system and near Southgate Shopping Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake Community College and Westminster College.

Brock Zylstra, Danny Shin, Steven Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the sellers in the transaction. Gary Mangum of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in Utah.