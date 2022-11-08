IPA Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Parkwood Terrace Apartments in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Parkwood Terrace, a 144-unit apartment complex located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in 2000, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Jordan Featherston, Kent Myers and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Langdon Street Capital, and procured the buyer, The Medve Group, in the transaction.