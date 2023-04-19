IPA Negotiates Sale of 153,151 SF Shopping Center in Yorktown Heights, New York

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Shoppes at Jefferson Valley Mall, a 153,151-square-foot shopping center in Yorktown Heights. Built in 1983, the center is located about 40 miles north of Manhattan on a 12-acre site that is adjacent to Jefferson Valley Mall. Formerly anchored by Sears and now anchored by 24 Hour Fitness, the property was 24 percent leased at the time of sale. Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a New York-based private investor, in the transaction.