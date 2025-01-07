IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of 200 Fountain, a 158-unit apartment complex in New Haven. Built in 1963, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a resident lounge, library, fitness center and a business center. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.